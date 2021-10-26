Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 92,766 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 92,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLY remained flat at $$8.72 during trading hours on Tuesday. 173,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,220,928. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

