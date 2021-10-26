Caxton Associates LP Raises Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 498.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,830 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up about 9.3% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.12% of Baidu worth $85,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $1,003,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 16.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 874.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 71,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,468,000 after buying an additional 63,802 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Erste Group lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.47.

Baidu stock traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.10. 37,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,004,275. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.80.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

