Caxton Associates LP Takes $1.43 Million Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLOK traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.55. 11,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,978,454. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

