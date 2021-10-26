Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Celestica stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.12. 35,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,750. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. Celestica has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Get Celestica alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celestica stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Celestica from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.