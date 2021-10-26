Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives $99.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

CELH traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,759. Celsius has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.53. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 714.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

