Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.50

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 56.50 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 56.50 ($0.74), with a volume of 6111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.98 million and a PE ratio of -68.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 50.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 44.73.

About Centaur Media (LON:CAU)

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

