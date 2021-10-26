Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Centene updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.050-$5.150 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.05-$5.15 EPS.

NYSE CNC traded up $2.04 on Tuesday, reaching $70.01. 371,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,727,865. Centene has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $1,147,249. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

