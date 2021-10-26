Centrepoint Alliance Limited (ASX:CAF) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Centrepoint Alliance Limited (ASX:CAF) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38.

About Centrepoint Alliance

Centrepoint Alliance Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the financial services industry in Australia. It operates through Licensee and Advice Services, and Fund Management and Administration segments. The Licensee and Advice Services segment offers license services to financial advisers and their clients, as well as mortgage broking services.

