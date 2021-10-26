CertiK (CTK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $32.01 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00003561 BTC on major exchanges. CertiK has a market cap of $127.81 million and approximately $32.01 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00069880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00076932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00102915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,776.44 or 0.99934972 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,181.77 or 0.06657043 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021331 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 104,796,890 coins and its circulating supply is 57,126,863 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

