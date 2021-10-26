Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 38,477 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of IHS Markit worth $185,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,398,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,079,000 after purchasing an additional 190,020 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,283 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,300 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,436,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,542,000 after purchasing an additional 636,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO opened at $123.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $126.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.89. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.44 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

