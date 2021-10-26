Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 83,217 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,351,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,217 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of American Electric Power worth $198,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 62.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 50.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.49.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.43. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

