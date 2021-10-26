Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 447,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $191,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 4.6% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $852,886,000 after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $842,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 201.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 42.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after acquiring an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 16.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $744,433,000 after acquiring an additional 252,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.13.

DXCM stock opened at $568.34 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $579.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $535.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.53. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 12,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.70, for a total transaction of $5,761,872.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total value of $76,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,178 shares of company stock valued at $25,500,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

