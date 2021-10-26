Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 100,969 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $216,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,037.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,751,000 after buying an additional 1,141,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,946,000 after purchasing an additional 799,369 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,418,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,020,000 after purchasing an additional 763,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,870,000 after buying an additional 717,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,738,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,232,000 after buying an additional 627,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.83.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $208.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $209.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.47 and its 200 day moving average is $189.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,808 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $561,487.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $5,401,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

