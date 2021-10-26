Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) fell 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60. 13,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,215,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.48.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CD. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,618 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,777,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,063 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,080,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,580,000 after purchasing an additional 302,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth $51,429,000. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.