Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) fell 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60. 13,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,215,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.48.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CD. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,618 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,777,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,063 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,080,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,580,000 after purchasing an additional 302,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth $51,429,000. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

