Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Raised by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,058,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $639,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE:CMG traded up $11.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,786.47. The stock had a trading volume of 883 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.33, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,172.29 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,876.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,642.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at $56,846,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,992.48.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.