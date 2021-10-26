Chonk (CHONK) Reaches Market Cap of $1.77 Million

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 26th. In the last seven days, Chonk has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. Chonk has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $7,791.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for $45.48 or 0.00073263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00050661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.65 or 0.00213680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00102512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Chonk

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

