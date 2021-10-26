CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) Shares Bought by Vivaldi Asset Management LLC

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,040 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned 0.69% of CHP Merger worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in CHP Merger in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CHP Merger in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in CHP Merger in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CHP Merger during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in CHP Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

CHPM stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,738. CHP Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

