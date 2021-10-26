Chromia (CHR) Price Tops $0.36

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 26th. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $154.82 million and approximately $36.66 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00053300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.00213013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00103918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,500 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

