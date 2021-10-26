CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 824 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.29.

In other Pool news, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total transaction of $7,237,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,725,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total transaction of $4,803,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,486,065.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock worth $23,408,544 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $508.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $305.47 and a fifty-two week high of $517.02.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

