CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Kellogg by 44.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Shares of K stock opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.15. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $31,737,304. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

