CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 524 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 63,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO opened at $770.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $773.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $684.35. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $507.22 and a 12-month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total transaction of $475,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total transaction of $248,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591 in the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

