CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPG. Macquarie lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

IPG stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

