CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,332,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,551,000 after buying an additional 66,648 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 22,678 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $8,820,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 31,292.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 43,183 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OMC opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.56.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

