CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 33.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,777 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 15,660 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,783,624,000 after buying an additional 480,461 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after acquiring an additional 808,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,193,000 after acquiring an additional 194,556 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $286,159,000 after acquiring an additional 37,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after buying an additional 3,034,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.01.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.99) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

