CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 89 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 62.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $957,892,000 after buying an additional 1,806,159 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 602.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $348,602,000 after buying an additional 1,374,150 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $231,635,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 59.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $585,237,000 after buying an additional 1,052,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 451.2% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,121,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $228,721,000 after buying an additional 918,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.47.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $175.47 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.80.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

