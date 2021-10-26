Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) is Unio Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Unio Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises 6.7% of Unio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $15,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,706,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,146,000 after acquiring an additional 34,923 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,163,280,000 after buying an additional 162,410 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $794,023,000 after buying an additional 210,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,512,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $595,642,000 after buying an additional 157,037 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:CI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.44. The stock had a trading volume of 22,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,107. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $160.37 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.68%.
In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist dropped their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.
Cigna Profile
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).
Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.