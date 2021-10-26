Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) is Unio Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Unio Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises 6.7% of Unio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $15,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,706,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,146,000 after acquiring an additional 34,923 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,163,280,000 after buying an additional 162,410 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $794,023,000 after buying an additional 210,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,512,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $595,642,000 after buying an additional 157,037 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.44. The stock had a trading volume of 22,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,107. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $160.37 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist dropped their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

