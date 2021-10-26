Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,557 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Cigna comprises approximately 5.4% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Cigna worth $130,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cigna by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,977,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cigna by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 732,417 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $173,634,000 after buying an additional 146,496 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $11,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $214.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,107. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $160.37 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.14 and a 200-day moving average of $230.92.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen began coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

