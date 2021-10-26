Cipher Capital LP Acquires Shares of 351 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $662,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2,549.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,116 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $371,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 13.5% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN stock opened at $589.81 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $417.36 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $686.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $636.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,686 shares of company stock worth $13,834,858. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $698.46.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.