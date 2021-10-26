Cipher Capital LP Sells 74,226 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Cipher Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 74,226 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ST shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

