CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

CIT Group has increased its dividend by 129.5% over the last three years. CIT Group has a payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CIT Group to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.57. CIT Group has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $56.62.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CIT Group will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CIT Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of CIT Group worth $41,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

