Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,115,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,425,000 after buying an additional 193,874 shares in the last quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 92,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 85,175 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $143.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.