Citigroup Raises State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $115.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STT. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.79.
State Street stock opened at $98.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.13. State Street has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $100.45.
In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in State Street by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in State Street by 3.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 36,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,263,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,066,000 after acquiring an additional 77,382 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 13.2% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 24,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About State Street
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
