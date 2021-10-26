Citigroup Raises State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $115.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STT. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.79.

State Street stock opened at $98.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.13. State Street has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $100.45.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in State Street by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in State Street by 3.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 36,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,263,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,066,000 after acquiring an additional 77,382 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 13.2% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 24,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

