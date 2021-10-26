Citigroup Trims Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Target Price to $210.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Chart Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.28.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $174.18 on Friday. Chart Industries has a one year low of $82.01 and a one year high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.82.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 25.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

