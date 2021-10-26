Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.41%.

NASDAQ:CZWI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.80. 9,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,918. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,507 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Citizens Community Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.