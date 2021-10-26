Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $11,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLH opened at $114.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $115.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.83.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

