Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Sold by Electron Capital Partners LLC

Electron Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,880 shares during the period. Clearway Energy accounts for 1.0% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned 0.39% of Clearway Energy worth $20,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 14,004 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 441,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after buying an additional 117,015 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 40,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,873. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 86.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.33%.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $75,978.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CWEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

