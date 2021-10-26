CLS (LON:CLI) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get CLS alerts:

Shares of LON CLI opened at GBX 221 ($2.89) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48. CLS has a 12 month low of GBX 189 ($2.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 269.21 ($3.52). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 235.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 241.97. The stock has a market cap of £900.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

In other news, insider Fredrik Widlund bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 233 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of £46,600 ($60,883.20).

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.