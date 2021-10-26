CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Announces Earnings Results

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 21.12%.

CNB Financial stock opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $422.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.05. CNB Financial has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $26.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CNB Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCNE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

