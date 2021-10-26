CNO Financial Group (CNO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect CNO Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNO opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CNO Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of CNO Financial Group worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

