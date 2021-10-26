Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

CCEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.54.

CCEP opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 365,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,317 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,998,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,489,000 after buying an additional 25,234 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

