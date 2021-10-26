Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Shares Down 0.3%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) shares were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $166.75 and last traded at $166.75. Approximately 66 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.68.

About Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF)

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

