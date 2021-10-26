COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Insider Acquires A$1,979,803.08 in Stock

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) insider Cameron McCullagh bought 1,514,769 shares of COG Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.31 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,979,803.08 ($1,414,145.06).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.13.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from COG Financial Services’s previous Final dividend of $0.00. COG Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.21%.

COG Financial Services Limited provides equipment finance broking, finance aggregation, and commercial equipment financing activities for business assets in Australia. It also offers management IT services. The company was formerly known as Consolidated Operations Group Limited and changed its name to COG Financial Services Limited in November 2020.

