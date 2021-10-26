CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of CWBR opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. CohBar has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that CohBar will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CohBar by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CohBar by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CohBar during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CohBar by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in CohBar during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

