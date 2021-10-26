Cohu (COHU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Cohu to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Cohu has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. On average, analysts expect Cohu to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cohu alerts:

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. Cohu has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COHU. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $30,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,438.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohu stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Cohu worth $12,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.