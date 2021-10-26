Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Colony Bankcorp, Inc., a multibank holding company, provides retail and commercial banking services to consumers and small to medium size businesses primarily in south Georgia. It offers various deposits, including interest bearing demand and savings deposits, checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts. Colony Bank’s philosophy is firmly grounded in the principle that banking is about relationships, not just products and technology. “

NASDAQ CBAN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 16,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,328. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54. Colony Bankcorp has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $257.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 46.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

