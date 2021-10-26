Color Platform (CLR) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $233,875.99 and approximately $57.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,980.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $610.94 or 0.00985702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.06 or 0.00277603 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.31 or 0.00248960 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00031510 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003184 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.