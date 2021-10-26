Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCO. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.65, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $33.14 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.30.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $213.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.10 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 67,641 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,319,000 after acquiring an additional 190,576 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,523,000 after buying an additional 398,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 41,889 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.