Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,105,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,557,000 after purchasing an additional 171,265 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,544,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200,606 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,319,000 after purchasing an additional 190,576 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,092,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,686,000 after purchasing an additional 207,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 980,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,317,000 after purchasing an additional 210,699 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.65, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $213.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.10 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

