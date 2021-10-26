Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 3,871 Shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of BGSF worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF in the second quarter valued at $492,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 156.5% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 81,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 49,477 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 55.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 5.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 569,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 31,012 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. purchased 3,682 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,534.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $63,807. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BGSF opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.54. BGSF, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $74.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. BGSF’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BGSF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

