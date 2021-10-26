Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $43,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William R. Rauth III purchased 72,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,535,057.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,151 shares of company stock worth $1,115,911 over the last ninety days. 36.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $132.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.05. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $186.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.65.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. On average, analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

